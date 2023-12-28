Ist ODI: Jemimah, Vastrakar fifties hoist India vs Australia

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar and Jemimah Rodrigues during their 68-run partnership in the first One-Day International against Australia Women, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored fine half-centuries and shared a 68-run partnership to help India post an imposing 282 for 8 in the first One-Day International against Australia Women at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jemimah hit 7 fours while scoring 82 off 77 deliveries.

Vastrakar was unbeaten on 62, which included 2 sixes and 7 fours, off just 46 balls.

Opener Yastika Bhatia was the other notable contributor for the hosts with 49, which was studded with 7 fours, off 64 balls.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues dispatches the ball to boundary during her 82 off 77 balls. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Spinner Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner grabbed two wickets each for Australia.

Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the three-match series.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was unwell and missed the match.

SCORECARD

India Women:

Yastika Bhatia c Megan Schutt b Wareham 49

Shafali Verma b Darcie Brown 1

Richa Ghosh c Tahlia McGrath b Sutherland 21

Harmanpreet Kaur c Darcie Brown b Gardner 9

Jemimah Rodrigues c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner 82

Deepti Sharma c Phoebe Litchfield b Alana King 21

Amanjot Kaur c Alana King b Wareham 20

Sneh Rana b Megan Schutt 1

Pooja Vastrakar not out 62

Renuka Thakur Singh not out 5

Extras: (B-1, W-5, NB-5) 11

Total: (for 8 wkts, 50 overs) 282

Fall of wickets: 12-1, 41-2, 57-3, 95-4, 134-5, 179-6, 182-7, 250-8

Bowling: Darcie Brown 7-0-33-1, Megan Schutt 9-0-47-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-43-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-63-2, Georgia Wareham 9-0-55-2, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-8-0, Alana King 6-0-32-1.