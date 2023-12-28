Ist ODI: Jemimah, Vastrakar fifties hoist India vs Australia

Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored fine half-centuries and shared a 68-run partnership to help India post an imposing 282 for 8 in the first One-Day International against Australia Women at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Jemimah hit 7 fours while scoring 82 off 77 deliveries.
Vastrakar was unbeaten on 62, which included 2 sixes and 7 fours, off just 46 balls.
Opener Yastika Bhatia was the other notable contributor for the hosts with 49, which was studded with 7 fours, off 64 balls.
Spinner Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner grabbed two wickets each for Australia.
Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the three-match series.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was unwell and missed the match.
SCORECARD
India Women:
Yastika Bhatia c Megan Schutt b Wareham 49
Shafali Verma b Darcie Brown 1
Richa Ghosh c Tahlia McGrath b Sutherland 21
Harmanpreet Kaur c Darcie Brown b Gardner 9
Jemimah Rodrigues c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner 82
Deepti Sharma c Phoebe Litchfield b Alana King 21
Amanjot Kaur c Alana King b Wareham 20
Sneh Rana b Megan Schutt 1
Pooja Vastrakar not out 62
Renuka Thakur Singh not out 5
Extras: (B-1, W-5, NB-5) 11
Total: (for 8 wkts, 50 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 12-1, 41-2, 57-3, 95-4, 134-5, 179-6, 182-7, 250-8
Bowling: Darcie Brown 7-0-33-1, Megan Schutt 9-0-47-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-43-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-63-2, Georgia Wareham 9-0-55-2, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-8-0, Alana King 6-0-32-1.