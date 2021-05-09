News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » All Punjab Kings players return safely

All Punjab Kings players return safely

Source: PTI
May 09, 2021 13:11 IST
Punjab Kings

Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

All the Indian members of the Punjab Kings team have reached home safely after the suspension of the IPL, the franchise said on Sunday.

"Following the suspension of the IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

"We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation," it added.

 

The club urged its fans to 'wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols' to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in it together. Stay safe!"

The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bubble.

The country is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and above 4000 deaths being reported.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

