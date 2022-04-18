News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dejected Mrs Jadeja As CSK Lose Again

Dejected Mrs Jadeja As CSK Lose Again

By Rediff Cricket
April 18, 2022 15:01 IST
IMAGE: Rivaba Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja's wife, during CSK's IPL 2022 game against the Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

It turned out to be a disappointing evening for Rivaba Jadeja aka Mrs Ravindra Jadeja as the Chennai Super Kings' horror showing continued in IPL 2022.

 

The defending champions suffered their fifth loss in six games as they went down to the Gujarat Titans by three wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Sunday.

IMAGE: CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni discuss strategy as the David Miller-Rashid Khan show take the game away from CSK. Photograph: BCCI

After winning their first IPL 2022 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- after four straight losses -- Jadeja had dedicated the victory to wife Rivaba.

'It is my first victory as captain and I would like to dedicate it to my wife because the first victory is always special,' Jadeja had said.

Rediff Cricket
