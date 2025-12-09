Akram Takes A Dig At IPL: 'It Never Ends'

'Bacchey bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti.'

IMAGE: Wasim Akram joked that the IPL 'never ends'. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Global spotlight fell on the Pakistan Super League this week after a high-profile promotional roadshow at Lord's but the moment that truly stole the show came from Wasim Akram, who used the PSL showcase to cheekily swipe at the Indian Premier League's marathon schedule.

During two star-heavy sessions at the iconic venue, the Pakistan Cricket Board rolled out PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, former captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, PSL CEO Salman Naseer and current stars Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. But it was Akram who delivered the most talked-about soundbites.

In the middle of praising the PSL's format, Akram joked that the IPL 'never ends', adding in Hindi, 'Bacchey bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti (children grow up while that league still carries on)'. He contrasted the IPL's two-plus-month duration with the PSL's compact calendar.

'The best thing about the league (PSL) is that it is played for only about 34-35 days, maybe a little more next year,' Akram said. He called the PSL 'short, fast, and exciting'.

Foreign players, when they come to Pakistan, prefer to be here for 35-40 days. More than that -- two-and-a-half to three months -- is a bit too long for everyone. Even I get bored.'

Akram pointed to the Big Bash League's decision to shorten its season as proof that leaner tournaments strike the right balance.

'Prime example is the BBL. They started off with two-and-a-half months. They realised after four or five years it wasn't working. Now their duration is about 40 days. That's it. That's the beauty of the PSL,' Akam said.

'Of course, the talent. Everybody overseas, when I talk to them, they talk about bowling in the IPL and other leagues. They say the PSL, as far as talent is concerned, is definitely No. 1 because we have quality, not quantity.'

Even with the playful IPL jab, Akram conceded that the Indian league remains the global benchmark placing the PSL second, but fast rising.