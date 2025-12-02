Green headlines IPL 2026 auction list; Maxwell misses out

IMAGE: Cameron Green's versatility -- the ability to bat anywhere in the order, bowl seam and contribute with superb fielding -- makes him one of the most sought-after names in this year's IPL auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer and Matheesha Pathirana are among the 45 players who have entered the IPL 2026 auction with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.



A total of 1,355 players have registered for the auction, with the list shared with the franchises on Monday after registrations closed on November 30. Each franchise is allowed a maximum squad of 25, with 77 slots available this year, including 31 for overseas players, according to ESPNCricinfo.



The IPL will trim this list after receiving the wish lists from all ten teams, who have been given time until December 5 to submit their shortlist, ahead of the day-long auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.



Among the Indian players, specialists in key roles could attract big bids, but the spotlight is firmly on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who skipped the IPL 2025 mega auction due to a back injury. Strong interest is expected from Kolkata Knight Riders, who have the highest auction purse at Rs 64.3 crore and Chennai Super Kings, who have Rs 43.4 crore in their kitty.



KKR, in particular, could aggressively pursue Green, especially after the recent IPL retirement of West Indies T20 legend Andre Russell. Green's versatility -- the ability to bat anywhere in the order, bowl seam and contribute with superb fielding -- makes him one of the most sought-after names in this year's IPL auction.



KKR released nine players, including Venkatesh Iyer, who cost them a hefty Rs 23.5 crore at last year's mega-auction. They now have 12 slots to fill, including six overseas. CSK, the five-time IPL champions, have nine vacancies,

four of which are for overseas players.Several players released ahead of this auction have chosen the top price bracket of Rs 2 crore. This includes Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, whom CSK had retained for Rs 13 crore last year but released after his struggles with injury, despite his value as a death-overs specialist.England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 8.75 crore, also finds himself back in the pool after an underwhelming season.Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have both listed themselves at the Rs 2 crore base price. Bishnoi, retained by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 11 crore last year, was released after spending four seasons with the franchise.

A notable omission from the long list is Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings had picked him up for Rs 4.2 crore last season, but Maxwell, 37, fractured his finger midway through the 2025 campaign and was replaced by fellow Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen, who has been retained.



Another surprise entry back in the auction is PBKS' wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who played a key role in their run to the final. However, the IPL notified that he would only be available for 25% of the 2026 season due to personal reasons.



Players in the Rs 2 crore bracket:



Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.