RCB's Salt on his equation with Kohli

IMAGE: Phil Salt and Virat Kohli gave RCB fiery starts in their season-winning campaign in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Phil Salt has opened up about his initial reaction after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction, saying he instantly felt he was a natural fit for the franchise.

The England right-hander, who was signed on by RCB for Rs 11.50 crore (Rs 115 million), justified his hefty price tag with a fearless approach in the Powerplay.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, the English cricketer revealed that the team's style and clarity of communication made the transition seamless.

'My first thought was that this is a team I would really suit playing for. The way RCB have always carried themselves, the brand of cricket they play, it all appealed to me. From my very first conversation with Mo (Bobat) after the auction, I could clearly see why they wanted me and what role they had in mind for me. Everything felt very aligned with my game,' Salt said.

The England wicketkeeper-batter went on to score 403 runs in 13 matches for the franchise, including four half-centuries. His consistency at the top of the order played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

Salt also spoke on his equation with the team's superstar Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) winning season.

'It is always important to have a strong relationship with whoever you're opening with. You need to understand how they play, and they need to understand your game too, so that you can bring the best out of each other. We started building that connection from the moment we both arrived here, and I am really pleased with how it is developing.'

Salt said that conversations around their respective roles as openers kept happening between them in the middle, and sometimes, it did not need them to speak a word.

'You can just sense how the other guy is playing. In Jaipur, for example, there was not much chat at all, it was just obvious that whenever Virat got on strike, he was happy to rotate it to me. On other days, like the game in Delhi, either of us could have gone on a run. Both of us were striking it well, and it just worked out that I took charge at the start of the third over. Sometimes you talk it through, and sometimes it happens completely organically. It is a moving picture,' he said.

Salt admitted that while cricket demands a far more attacking style of play, it could not lead to same consistency and chasing an Orange Cap in the IPL is not an option anymore.

'Cricket now demands a far more attacking style of play. Does that make it the most consistent approach? Probably not. There was a time when a batter could think about pushing for the orange cap, but that mindset doesn't really work in the IPL anymore. For me, and for most of our batting group, it IS not about individual awards. Everything is centred around how we win as a team, and that, for me, is the most important thing in the IPL,' he concluded.

In 13 innings in IPL 2025, Salt scored 403 runs at an average of 33.58, with a strike rate of almost 176 and four fifties, with a best score of 65.

RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final earlier this year.

Salt is one of the retained players ahead of the auction this year, taking place on December 16.