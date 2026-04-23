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Akash Madhwal returns to IPL after CSK call-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 23, 2026 16:27 IST

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Chennai Super Kings have signed Akash Madhwal to bolster their bowling attack after Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

Akash Madhwal

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points

  • Chennai Super Kings sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for injured Ayush Mhatre for IPL 2026.
  • Ayush Mhatre, India's U19 World Cup-winning captain, ruled out due to a left hamstring injury.
  • Akash Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.
  • Madhwal has taken 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches, including a five-wicket haul.

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury.

Madhwal Steps In After Mhatre's Injury

Mhatre, India's U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Madhwal's IPL Experience

Madhwal joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

A right-arm fast bowler, Madhwal has previously represented Mumbai Indians (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025).

Uttarakhand Pacer's Record

The Uttarakhand pacer, who had attended CSK trials earlier in the season, has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets.

The 32-year-old also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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