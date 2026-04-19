Jolt for CSK: Ayush Mhatre's injury 'looks pretty bad'

Major setback for Chennai Super Kings as young batter Ayush Mhatre suffers a hamstring tear.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre is Chennai Super Kings's standout batter this season, scoring 201 runs at an impressive strike rate of 177.87. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Ayush Mhatre sustained a hamstring tear during CSK's IPL match against SRH.

The injury 'looks pretty bad' according to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey, potentially sidelining Mhatre for a significant period.

Mhatre has been a standout batter for CSK this season, scoring 201 runs at a high strike rate.

Hussey acknowledged Mhatre's absence is a big loss but presents an opportunity for other players in the squad.

CSK are currently seventh in the IPL points table and will face Mumbai Indians next.

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow with young batter Ayush Mhatre sustaining a hamstring tear, which "looks pretty bad", during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who came in as an 'Impact substitute', was in discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run. He required on-field treatment during CSK's 10-run loss to SRH in Hyderabad.

Mhatre's Injury Assessed

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

The Australian added that Mhatre will undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, although a hamstring tear can take up to six months to heal depending on its severity.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," Hussey said.

Opportunity for Other CSK Players

Mhatre is CSK's standout batter this season, scoring 201 runs at an impressive strike rate of 177.87.

Hussey, however, said the injury could open the door for others in the squad.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well.We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.

"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance."

CSK's IPL Standing

CSK are currently seventh on the points table with two wins from six games. The five-time champions take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 23.

Losing Mhatre puts pressure on CSK's middle order to perform consistently. A prolonged absence could impact their playoff chances, especially with the competition intensifying. CSK will need to find a suitable replacement quickly to maintain their momentum.