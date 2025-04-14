HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK sign 17-YO Ayush as Gaikwad's replacement

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
April 14, 2025 22:36 IST

Ayush Mhatre

IMAGE: The Mumbai-based Ayush Mhatre, who has represented India at the U-19 Asia Cup, is signed by CSK for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed 17-year-old batter Ayush Mhatre as the replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

"Chennai Super Kings picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad," a media statement from IPL said.

He has been signed by CSK for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million).

Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List-A games and made 962 runs for Mumbai. In nine first-class matches, he has made 504 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.50, He has two centuries and a fifty under his best, with his best score being 176.

In seven List-A matches, he has made 458 runs at an average of 65.42, with two centuries and a fifty and the highest score of 181.

In the ACC U-19 Asia Cup for India, Mhatre made 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00, with two half-centuries.

In his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai this year, he made 471 runs in eight matches and 14 innings, averaging 33.64, with two centuries and a fifty.

 

Gaikwad, who took over as CSK skipper last season, has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to an elbow injury, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni returning at the helm.

Before being ruled out, Gaikwad made 122 runs in five innings at an average of 24.40, with two half-centuries.

CSK have won just one of their six matches so far.

