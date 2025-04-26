'This 17-YO will play for CSK for at least 10 years'

IMAGE: Ayush Mahtre scored a brisk 30 off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Ayush Mhatre's dazzling start to his IPL journey continued in his first home game for Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who was brought in as an injury replacement for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, made an immediate impact, scoring a brisk 30 off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His explosive knock injected some much-needed freshness into a stuttering CSK campaign, but despite his efforts, the total of 154 proved insufficient as the men in yellow suffered their fourth loss at home in IPL 2025, even though they gave SRH a serious scare on the dry Chepauk pitch.

Mhatre was drafted into the CSK lineup to bolster their top order after a difficult start to the season. His inclusion as a replacement for Gaikwad was a bold move, but one that showed the faith the franchise had in his abilities. In just his second innings for CSK, the youngster showcased his natural flair and attacking mindset, reminiscent of his promising start to senior domestic cricket with Mumbai.

The young opener had already made waves in the domestic circuit, particularly with his standout performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Scoring 458 runs in seven innings, including two centuries at a remarkable strike rate of 135, Mhatre was quickly recognised as one of the brightest talents in Indian cricket. His swift adaptation to IPL cricket only cemented his rising reputation.

CSK legend and IPL icon Suresh Raina, who has been following Mhatre’s journey closely, was full of praise for the youngster. Speaking on JioHotstar’s commentary broadcast, Raina likened Mhatre’s attacking instinct and free-flowing nature to that of one of India’s most dynamic opening batters, Virender Sehwag.

IMAGE: Ayush Mahtre with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

“Look at his feet, look at his head position. I remember Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) had a very similar setup, where his head used to be very good,” Raina said, drawing parallels between Mhatre’s technique and the legendary Sehwag’s.

Raina also touched on Mhatre’s rise within the Mumbai ranks, where he had the privilege of learning from some of the best in the business, including Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. His inclusion in the star-studded Mumbai team spoke volumes about his potential. Raina went on to highlight the recognition Mhatre had already received from some of Mumbai's biggest names, further affirming his quality.

“Suryakumar Yadav appreciated him when he made runs at the Wankhede Stadium, then Rohit Sharma also spoke to him after that,” Raina shared, referencing a clip that had gone viral on social media, where Rohit congratulated Mhatre for his performance.

Raina was quick to make a bold prediction for the young talent. “This player is going to play for at least 10 years for CSK. He showed us in the last match, try out Mhatre, you will get absolutely loyal and royal batting.”