Big blow for CSK as Mhatre ruled out of IPL with injury

CSK opener Ayush Mhatre is out of IPL 2026 with a left hamstring injury.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre has scored 201 runs in five matches in IPL 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Chennai Super Kings’ cricketer Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury that was sustained while batting during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18 in Hyderabad.

Key Points Ayush Mhatre is out of IPL.

Injured his left hamstring while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

He is sidelined for 6-12 weeks.

The injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6 to 12 weeks.

The 18 year old Mhatre picked up the injury while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Mhatre has scored 201 runs in IPL 2026 at an average of over 30 and a strike rate in excess of 175. He also scored 2 half centuries in the competition.