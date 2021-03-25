News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Agastya Pandya likes Uncle Rahul!

Agastya Pandya likes Uncle Rahul!

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2021 12:41 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter
 

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul are buddies. Remember how they bonded on Karan Johar's couch a couple of years ago?

Clearly, Agastya Pandya, Hardik's son, too is fond of Rahul Uncle.

In a couple of pictures Ravi Shastri posted on Wednesday, Agastya, who will be 8 months old on Tuesday, March 30, is clearly comfortable in Rahul Uncle's arms.

Wasim Jaffer, the Ranji Trophy legend, pointed out that wicket-keepers are always 'reliable babysitters', alluding to the 2019 series in Australia where Bonnie Paine shared a picture of Rishabh Pant babysitting her and Aussie skipper Tim Paine's kids.

KL Rahul

Rahul's charming ways with babies should cheer a certain Mumbaikar maiden who apparently has bowled the dashing Kings XI Punjab captain over.

Rediff Cricket
