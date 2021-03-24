Coach Shastri celebrates with his 'pack'

March 24, 2021 18:31 IST

IMAGE: Agastya Pandya with K L Rahul, above, and Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, below. (Agastya finds Rishabh Pant's ear fascinating). Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ravi Shastri -- five days away from liberation from the bio-bubble he is fed up of and which he has largedly been ensconced in since last September -- tweeted two pictures after the first ODI in Pune that featured Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and members of the support staff all in one frame, grinning away.

'The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune,' The Coach captioned the first photograph.

The second picture, which featured Shikhar Dhawan along with the rest of the crew, Ravi captioned: 'With Jatt Ji in the house! #TeamIndia'.

As coach, Ravi has revealed why he is the best man manager currently in world cricket. He has clearly been an inspirational figure in the Indian dressing room and for those of us who saw him play in the 1980s and early 1990s, what he has done with this Indian team is a reminder of what Indian cricket of that era missed by not giving him the captaincy.

Ravi captained India just once -- winning a Test against the mighty West Indies in Madras in January 1988 -- and could have easily led the country on many more occasions. We guess his debonair personality and his penchant for speaking truth to power didn't win him many friends among the folks who ran Indian cricket in those times.