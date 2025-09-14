Jalaj moves to Maharashtra after Kerala exit

Saxena is the second big name to move to Maharashtra this season after India batter Prithvi Shaw joined them from Mumbai.



IMAGE: In 150 first-class matches, Jalaj Saxena has tallied 7,060 runs at 33.77 apart from claiming 484 wickets. Photograph: Kerala Cricket Association/X

Veteran domestic cricketer Jalaj Saxena on Saturday joined Maharashtra ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 after parting ways with Kerala where he played for nine seasons.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) announced that Saxena, who made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2005-06 before moving to Kerala in 2016-17, will be joining their ranks.

“Jalaj Saxena is one of India's most accomplished and versatile all-rounders in domestic cricket. His career is distinguished by outstanding performances across all formats, earning widespread recognition from cricket experts and analysts,” the MCA said.

“His strengths extend beyond just batting and bowling. Saxena's deep understanding of the game, tactical acumen, ability to perform under pressure, and his willingness to mentor younger players make him an invaluable asset to the Maharashtra squad,” it added.

A highly-accomplished cricketer who has never represented India at the highest level, Saxena has played 150 first-class matches, scoring 7,060 runs at 33.77 with 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He has claimed 484 wickets with 34 five-fors in the format.

Saxena has also played 109 List A and 73 T20 matches in his nearly two-decade long career apart from playing for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Maharashtra have been bolstering their squad ahead of the domestic season as along side roping in Saxena and Shaw, they have also brought back Australia's Shaun Williams into their set up as their director of cricket.

Williams was Maharashtra's head coach from 2008-12 when the team qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as well as won the National T20 title in 2009-10.

He was appointed the MCA general manager in 2012 during which the Maharashtra team reached the final of the Ranji Trophy 2013-14 apart from winning CK Nayudu Trophy with the U-25 team.

"Jalaj Saxena is an immensely talented and experienced cricketer whose achievements in the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket are truly exceptional. He stands among India's best all-rounders,” MCA president Rohit Pawar said.

“His vast experience will greatly benefit the younger players in the Maharashtra team, and his inclusion strengthens the team significantly,” he added.

Saxena, who had announced his exit from Kerala on social media a few days ago, said he is looking forward to his new team and playing alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shaw among others.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to join the Maharashtra cricket team. Maharashtra cricket has a rich legacy, and I'm fully prepared to contribute my best for the team,” he said.

“It is an honour to play alongside players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and Ankit Bawne, as well as many talented newcomers. The Maharashtra Premier League is an excellent platform that helps upcoming players showcase their talent,” Saxena added.

Williams said, “His all-around abilities, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable for both the team and young cricketers seeking guidance. Jalaj Saxena is certainly a key prospect for Maharashtra this season.”