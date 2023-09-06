News
After ODI World Cup snub, Chahal signs up with Kent

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 21:32 IST
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal signed up with English county side Kent. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Ignored by national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming ODI World cup, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has signed up with English county side Kent to play three County Championship games.

Chahal will be available for Kent's remaining home ties against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire, as well as the away fixture versus Somerset.

"This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in a club statement.

He will become the second Indian to be playing for the side after seamer Arshdeep Singh, who featured in five games for Kent in June-July, capturing 13 wickets.

 

"We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured," club head coach Paul Downton said.

“He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad.”

Chahal, who is yet to make his Test debut with India, has played 33 First-Class matches, claiming 87 wickets at an average of 35.25, including three four-fors (in an innings) and a couple of fifers (in an innings). His best figures read 6 for 44 (innings) and 8 for 112 (game).

Considering his recent FC outings, he featured in two meetings for Haryana during the Ranji Trophy last season, bagging three wickets at an average of 92.33.

As for Kent, it is currently placed at the ninth spot of the Division 1 table and faces the risk of being relegated.

Source: PTI
