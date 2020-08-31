News
Don't miss! Kohli's Onam greetings in Malayalam

By Rediff Cricket
August 31, 2020 13:31 IST
As Kerala celebrates the joyous harvest festival of Onam, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the country and everyone on the joyous occasion.

'Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace,' tweeted Team India Captain Virat Kohli.

Don't miss Kohli wishing his fans in Malayalam!

 

 

'A special treat from the Royal Challengers on this happy and festive occasion! Here's wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam,' RCB tweeted with Kohli speaking in Malayalam.

achin Tendulkar too conveyed his Onam greetings in Malayalam.

Sachin Tendulkar

Other cricketers and IPL franchises also wished their fans. Take a look:

Onam

 

Onam

 

Onam

 

Rediff Cricket
