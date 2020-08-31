Don't miss! Kohli's Onam greetings in Malayalam

August 31, 2020 13:31 IST

As Kerala celebrates the joyous harvest festival of Onam, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the country and everyone on the joyous occasion.

'Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace,' tweeted Team India Captain Virat Kohli.

Don't miss Kohli wishing his fans in Malayalam!

'A special treat from the Royal Challengers on this happy and festive occasion! Here's wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam,' RCB tweeted with Kohli speaking in Malayalam.

achin Tendulkar too conveyed his Onam greetings in Malayalam.

Other cricketers and IPL franchises also wished their fans. Take a look: