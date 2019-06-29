After retirement, what's Yuvraj upto?

June 29, 2019 17:25 IST

'I have had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it.'

Having recently retired from cricket, India's former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is trying his hand 'at something fun'.



Stepping into a new arena, the former all-rounder is attempting something 'exciting' for Hotstar Specials latest series 'The Office'.



Yuvraj recently announced his retirement from international cricket; and left behind hordes of upset fans still longing for his power-packed hits.





And now leaving behind his jersey and cricketing gear, Yuvraj will soon be seen in a corporate avatar.



"I have tried my hand at something that is fun and exciting. The curiosity about what I’m doing with Hotstar Specials new show The Office ends today! I have had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it," Yuvraj said.



'The Office' is an official adaptation of the international series. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.



The ensemble cast includes Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others.