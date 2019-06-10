'Yuvraj thrashed disease, thrashed bowlers & won hearts'

June 10, 2019 17:06 IST

'BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career.'

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh celebrates hitting the winning runs against Australia during the 2011 World Cup quarter-final match in Ahmedabad, on March 24, 2011. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Captain Virat Kohli led the sporting fraternity in applauding Yuvraj Singh after the flamboyant cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Yuvraj, who last played for India in June 2017 in an ODI against West Indies, had been contemplating bringing down the curtains on a highly successful international career for some time. During his 17-year stint in international cricket, he won two World Cups – the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011.



Some current and former players paid their tribute to one of India's greatest players in limited overs cricket:



Sachin Tendulkar: What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for Cricket.



Virat Kohli: Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion



Stuart Broad: Enjoy retirement legend



Kevin Pietersen: Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12!

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh celebrate winning the fifth ODI against New Zealand to clinch the series 3-1, in Auckland, on March 14, 2009. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Virender Sehwag: Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always



Gautam Gambhir: Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi



Harbhajan Singh: My Warrior Prince - A true fighter on and off the field.. your stories will forever live on.. love always brother @YUVSTRONG12 #sixerking #Brother #Legend



Saina Nehwal: We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 ... u have given us great memories and victories to cherish ... I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure cricket will miss u a lot too



Vijender Singh: We will miss you on the cricket ground



Rishabh Pant: A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 May the innings ahead be as killer as you



VVS Laxman: It's been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck!



Mohammad Kaif: One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12



Pragyan Ojha: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh



RP Singh: You've been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It's exciting too



Aakash Chopra: One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi.