Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Kohli flaunts his new orange jersey

Captain Kohli flaunts his new orange jersey

June 29, 2019 16:06 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli poses with his new jersey for Sunday's match against England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday unveiled his new 'away kit' for the World Cup match against England, in Birmingham, on June 30.

 

India will be donning their first ever 'away kit' for Sunday's match against England.

The new total orange and blue coloured kit moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a multi-dimensional slash design and movement approach.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli poses with his new jersey for Sunday's match against England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The ODI and away kit designs launched this year by Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni flaunt their new 'away' jerseys. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points, but victory over England will tighten their grip at the top and, in the process, oust the world's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

