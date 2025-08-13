HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After England, Jaiswal's Next Stop Has Fans Buzzing

After England, Jaiswal's Next Stop Has Fans Buzzing

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
August 13, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: From Lord’s to Louvre: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Paris takeover. Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Fresh off India’s hard-fought Test series in England, Yashasvi Jaiswal has swapped the cricket field for the streets of Paris.

The young opener is making the most of his break, soaking in the French capital’s iconic sights.

 

From playfully posing with the Louvre’s glass pyramid and strolling past its grand historic facade to enjoying a stunning sunset view of the Eiffel Tower from a rooftop terrace, Jaiswal’s holiday has been a mix of art, architecture, and charm.

Rajasthan Royals cheekily captioned one of his pictures 'Eifellll for u,' while fans loved his 'Yash in Paris' moment — a playful pun on the popular Netflix show Emily in Paris — proving the stylish left-hander is as comfortable in front of the camera as he is with the bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

REDIFF CRICKET
