Kohli focuses on spin in nets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a gruelling nets session in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

The Indian cricket team had a strenuous training session in Dubai on Wednesday with talismanic batter Virat Kohli spending a lot of time facing spinners even as bowling coach Morne Morkel rejoined the side after attending to a personal emergency back home.

Virat not only faced the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the training session but also spent more than half an hour plying the net bowlers at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pace bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami too was seen bowling at full tilt, swinging the ball both ways and rapping Kohli twice on his pads, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh too looked determined to give their best during the session.

Under the watchful eyes of Morkel, all bowlers looked sharp and geared up to take up the New Zealand challenge.

Shubman Gill, who has been India's stand out batter in the tournament, was the only one who did not turn up for practice.

The BCCI media manager said there was no need to get worried about Gill.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from an illness and trained on Wednesday with the rest of the squad.

India enjoyed a couple of days off after outplaying Pakistan in their second group game. They have already reached the semifinals from Group A alongside New Zealand.

Both teams will face each other in their last group match in Dubai on March 2.