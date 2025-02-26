HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli focuses on spin in nets

Kohli focuses on spin in nets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 22:57 IST

x

Virat Kohli had a gruelling nets session in Dubai on Wednesday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a gruelling nets session in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

The Indian cricket team had a strenuous training session in Dubai on Wednesday with talismanic batter Virat Kohli spending a lot of time facing spinners even as bowling coach Morne Morkel rejoined the side after attending to a personal emergency back home.

Virat not only faced the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the training session but also spent more than half an hour plying the net bowlers at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

 

Pace bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami too was seen bowling at full tilt, swinging the ball both ways and rapping Kohli twice on his pads, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh too looked determined to give their best during the session.

Under the watchful eyes of Morkel, all bowlers looked sharp and geared up to take up the New Zealand challenge.

Shubman Gill, who has been India's stand out batter in the tournament, was the only one who did not turn up for practice.

The BCCI media manager said there was no need to get worried about Gill.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from an illness and trained on Wednesday with the rest of the squad.

India enjoyed a couple of days off after outplaying Pakistan in their second group game. They have already reached the semifinals from Group A alongside New Zealand.

Both teams will face each other in their last group match in Dubai on March 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
'Gill and Jaiswal will take Indian batting forward'
'Gill and Jaiswal will take Indian batting forward'
Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record: Jaffer
Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record: Jaffer
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family2:05

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final day!1:08

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final...

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on Mahashivratri0:44

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD