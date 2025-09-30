HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek Celebrates With Mentor Yuvraj

Abhishek Celebrates With Mentor Yuvraj

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 13:13 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma with Yuvraj Singh. Photographs: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

India's batting sensation Abhishek Sharma celebrated his Asia Cup triumph with mentor Yuvraj Singh.

Abhishek set the Asia Cup on fire with his sensational batting performances. The 25 year old smashed 314 runs in seven games with three scores of 50-plus and an astounding strike rate of nearly 200.

Yuvraj has been coaching the Punjab left-hander for years, grooming him into one of the best batters in T20 cricket.

Player of the tournament, Abhishek was awarded the Haval H9, a luxury brand SUV from China's Great Wall Motor's Haval brand and also pocketed $15,000 prize money.

'No caption needed,' he captioned an Instagram post alongside Yuvraj on the flight back from Dubai.

Abhishek Sharma

From the beginning, Yuvraj instilled confidence in the youngster while pushing him to aim higher.

'Three years ago, when I started working with him, he always told me that, as a player, doubts are natural. But he always reassured me, saying, 'You will be there, and you will perform. You will win matches for India',' Abhishek said earlier this year.

 

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Yuvraj's mentorship intensified, with training sessions focused on long-term growth.

'I remember during our training camp in COVID times, he repeatedly told me, "Don't think short-term. I'm preparing you for the long run." Now that things are coming together, I am really happy.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Sharma's time is NOW!
Abhishek Sharma's time is NOW!
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
How Hyderabad Welcomed Asia Cup Hero
How Hyderabad Welcomed Asia Cup Hero
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
SEE: Arshdeep Rules Social Media!
SEE: Arshdeep Rules Social Media!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Walnut Seekh Kebabs: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Turned Talk Show Hosts

webstory image 3

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

VIDEOS

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'4:04

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny...

Ex-cricketer Kirmani slams India's behavior at Asia Cup2:24

Ex-cricketer Kirmani slams India's behavior at Asia Cup

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after Asia Cup triumph2:39

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV