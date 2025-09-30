Abhishek Celebrates With Mentor Yuvraj

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma with Yuvraj Singh. Photographs: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

India's batting sensation Abhishek Sharma celebrated his Asia Cup triumph with mentor Yuvraj Singh.



Abhishek set the Asia Cup on fire with his sensational batting performances. The 25 year old smashed 314 runs in seven games with three scores of 50-plus and an astounding strike rate of nearly 200.



Yuvraj has been coaching the Punjab left-hander for years, grooming him into one of the best batters in T20 cricket.



Player of the tournament, Abhishek was awarded the Haval H9, a luxury brand SUV from China's Great Wall Motor's Haval brand and also pocketed $15,000 prize money.



'No caption needed,' he captioned an Instagram post alongside Yuvraj on the flight back from Dubai.

From the beginning, Yuvraj instilled confidence in the youngster while pushing him to aim higher.



'Three years ago, when I started working with him, he always told me that, as a player, doubts are natural. But he always reassured me, saying, 'You will be there, and you will perform. You will win matches for India',' Abhishek said earlier this year.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Yuvraj's mentorship intensified, with training sessions focused on long-term growth.



'I remember during our training camp in COVID times, he repeatedly told me, "Don't think short-term. I'm preparing you for the long run." Now that things are coming together, I am really happy.'