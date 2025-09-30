HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Hyderabad Welcomed Asia Cup Hero Tilak Varma

How Hyderabad Welcomed Asia Cup Hero Tilak Varma

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
September 30, 2025 12:09 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma mobbed by fans on his arrival at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Tilak Varma, India's match-winner in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, received a grand welcome on his return to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The 22 year old, who stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five wicket victory, was named the player of the match in Sunday's final.

Tilak Varma

This was India's ninth Asia Cup title.

 

'One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians,' Tilak said after the match.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and spinner Kuldeep Yadav arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning to prepare for the first Test against the West Indies, starting on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi stadium.

REDIFF CRICKET
Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

