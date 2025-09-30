How Hyderabad Welcomed Asia Cup Hero Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma mobbed by fans on his arrival at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Tilak Varma, India's match-winner in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, received a grand welcome on his return to Hyderabad on Tuesday.



The 22 year old, who stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five wicket victory, was named the player of the match in Sunday's final.

This was India's ninth Asia Cup title.

'One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians,' Tilak said after the match.



Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and spinner Kuldeep Yadav arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning to prepare for the first Test against the West Indies, starting on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi stadium.