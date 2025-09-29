Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?

This final was filled with unusual happenings, and one that will stand out is Gautam Gambhir seen smiling for a change!

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates the Asia Cup win without the trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC

Cricket is often lauded for its uncertainty and exciting endings.

But never have I witnessed a more inglorious ending to a tournament, with the winning team not receiving the trophy!

India refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council president, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, and a Pakistan minister who had reportedly made inflammatory remarks about India.

Since Naqvi was not willing to let someone else from the presentation party hand over the trophy to Team India, it was a strange end to the event with the final presentation ceremony delayed by over an hour.

Ultimately, Naqvi stuck to his stance of my way or no way.

A Press Conference Past 1 Am

Never before had journalists to wait for nearly three hours after a match for the post-match press conference, and the Indian skipper addressing the media without the winner's trophy beside him.

When Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha attended the post-match press conference, it was past 1 am, and the Pakistan media manager addressed the journalists with a "Good morning."

When the questions to Agha became too many, the media manager interjected and said: "Let us end the press conference before we say good afternoon."

Asia Cup In Hotel's Left Luggage?

When such strange acts happen after a tournament, it is better not to debate the rights and wrongs since what happened was something that should not have taken place.

With Naqvi taking away the trophy, some headlines stated that he had run away with the Asia Cup!

Now the fear is whether this trophy will land up in the left luggage room at his hotel.

If Naqvi carries it to Pakistan, it may become the first trophy to go on a reluctant world tour without its winning team!

IMAGE: Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with the Asia Cup on the first day of the tournament with all the captains. Photograph: K R Nayar

Asia Cup on Desert Safari

What will Suryakumar Yadav say if fans who may not be aware about the midnight drama ask him where the Asia Cup is?

He may have to tell them that the trophy has stayed back for a Desert Safari.

Pakistan fans left the stadium immediately after India won the match, but Indian fans stayed back.

As a result, when the Pakistan team delayed their arrival for the presentation, they were booed along with Naqvi.

So it looks like in an India-Pakistan contest, one will need to remember that the match is not won till the last ball is bowled, but till the last fan leaves the stadium.

IMAGE: When Surya Kumar Yadav asked, 'Gussa ho rahe ho aap?' Photograph: K R Nayar

Gussa Ho Rahe Ho Aap?

A Pakistan journalist, who broke the protocol of seeking permission from the Indian media manager to ask a question during the press conference, began by saying that the Indian cricketers did not shake hands with the Pakistan players and boycotted Naqvi too.

Unfortunately, he could not complete his sentence or question.

Suryakumar Yadav coolly asked him: "Gussa ho rahe ho aap? (Are you getting angry?)"

When a journalist asked the Indian skipper where the trophy was, he said: "My trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."

Despite the ungodly hour, Surya cheerfully posed for selfies with almost every journalist.

IMAGE: Despite the very late hour, SKY obliged selfie requests from journalists. Photograph: K R Nayar

Luxury Car Showroom?

Despite all that happened before the final, the enthusiasm with which the fans arrived for the final was a treat to watch.

Almost every fan carried their country's flag with them and wore their team's jersey.

IMAGE: Indian fans wearing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma jerseys. Photograph: K R Nayar

Even though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the Indian team, some fans wore jerseys with their names and numbers.

The VIP parking area resembled a car showroom with the latest cars. The Dubai police outmatched them with their German Mansory cars.

IMAGE: A Dubai police Mansory car parked at the entrance to the stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Smiling Gambhir

When Pakistan Captain Agha hit a high catch to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson was seen quickly making a note. Was he cancelling Agha's return ticket to Pakistan?

Bangladesh Umpire Masudur Rahman was so confused that he gave Shaheen Afridi leg before when the ball had clearly hit the glove and should have been judged Glove Before Wicket (GBW).

Then, when the ball actually hit Afridi's pad, Rahman declared him not out, only to be proved wrong after review.

This Asia Cup final was filled with unusual happenings, and one that will stand out is India Coach Gautam Gambhir seen smiling for a change!

