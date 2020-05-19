News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A 'special' day for India's Test star Vihari

A 'special' day for India's Test star Vihari

May 19, 2020 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a special day for India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary, on Tuesday.

 

"The first ONE is always special. Cheers to many more roller coaster rides.......and years. Happy Anniversary ♥" Vihari said in his Instagram post.

His wife Preethiraj also posted an emotional tribute on social media.

"Cheers to an amazing year. Got to see the best version of you. . You’re my End..and my Beginning!," she said on Instagram.

Vihari tried the knot with his long time girlfriend and fashion designer Preetiraj in May last year at Hanamakonda, in Warangal.

Andhra batsman Vihari has played nine Test matches for India, scoring 552 runs with a century and four fifties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

FALSE! Steyn's claim on Tendulkar double ton

FALSE! Steyn's claim on Tendulkar double ton

SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji, Kumble challenge each other

SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji, Kumble challenge each other

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use