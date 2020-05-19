A 'special' day for India's Test star Vihari

May 19, 2020 14:53 IST

It was a special day for India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary, on Tuesday.

"The first ONE is always special. Cheers to many more roller coaster rides.......and years. Happy Anniversary ♥" Vihari said in his Instagram post.



His wife Preethiraj also posted an emotional tribute on social media.



"Cheers to an amazing year. Got to see the best version of you. . You’re my End..and my Beginning!," she said on Instagram.

Vihari tried the knot with his long time girlfriend and fashion designer Preetiraj in May last year at Hanamakonda, in Warangal.



Andhra batsman Vihari has played nine Test matches for India, scoring 552 runs with a century and four fifties.