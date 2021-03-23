News
Captain Kohli sets sight on Ponting's record

Captain Kohli sets sight on Ponting's record

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2021 08:46 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates a century during the second ODI against West Indies, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on August 11, 2019. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of going past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record for most centuries by a captain in international cricket, in the first ODI against England, in Pune, on Tuesday.

 

If Kohli scores a century in the three-match ODI series against England, he would surpass Ponting as the captain with the most hundreds in international cricket across formats.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

As the India captain, Kohli has 21 centuries in 92 ODIs and 20 tons in 60 Tests as the skipper.

If he scores a hundred, the 32-year-old would also equal Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's tally of most ODI centuries at home.

Currently, Tendulkar has the record for most centuries by an Indian batsman in ODIs in home matches with 20 tons from 164 matches, while Kohli is just one short of the mark with 19 hundreds from 95 ODIs played in India.

Rediff Cricket
