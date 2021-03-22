News
India will whitewash England 3-0 in ODIs, predicts Vaughan

India will whitewash England 3-0 in ODIs, predicts Vaughan

March 22, 2021 23:50 IST
IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with England skipper Eoin Morgan. Photograph: BCCI

Former captain Michael Vaughan believes England will suffer a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against India, are the visitors are severely depleted without the services of batting mainstay Joe Root and fast bowler Jofra Archer.

 

"Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted on Monday.

Archer was omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday due to a worsening elbow injury.

The ECB said the 25-year-old pacer is returning home for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

Having missed the final Test because of his troublesome elbow, Archer returned in the T20I series, claiming seven wickets, which included a career-best 4/33 in the fourth game.

Root, who led England in the four-match Test series, has been given a break ahead of a busy international schedule in 2021.

