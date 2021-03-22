Quarantine time for the Knights

March 22, 2021 18:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to kickstart their training for IPL 2021.

Before sweating it out at the camp, the players have begun checking in for a week-long mandatory quarantine.

KKR, on Sunday, took to social media to share pictures of players and support staff who have already arrived at the team hotel.

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, batsman Rahul Tripathi and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar were among the first to arrive.

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan will arrive as soon as the India-England ODI series ends this week. Players who are part of the bio-bubble for the India-England series are exempted from the compulsory IPL quarantine.