India Trains at Lord's

Please click on the images for a better look at the action.
IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, who really needs a big score in the second Test, speaks to Batting Coach Vikram Rathour during nets at the Lord's cricket ground, August 11, 2021.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
IMAGE: It is Ajinkya Rahane's turn in the nets. The Indian vice-captain too needs a big score in the Lord's Test.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
IMAGE: Can Rohit Sharma replicate his Chennai form? The Indian dazzler scored a brilliant 161 in the second Test in Chennai earlier this year.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
IMAGE: Shardul Thakur bowling during nets. The pacer seems fine, but he has been ruled out of the second Test with a reported hamstring injury.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com