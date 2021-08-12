News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Trains at Lord's

India Trains at Lord's

By Rediff Cricket
August 12, 2021 10:11 IST
Please click on the images for a better look at the action.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, who really needs a big score in the second Test, speaks to Batting Coach Vikram Rathour during nets at the Lord's cricket ground, August 11, 2021.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: It is Ajinkya Rahane's turn in the nets. The Indian vice-captain too needs a big score in the Lord's Test.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Can Rohit Sharma replicate his Chennai form? The Indian dazzler scored a brilliant 161 in the second Test in Chennai earlier this year.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur bowling during nets. The pacer seems fine, but he has been ruled out of the second Test with a reported hamstring injury.
Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

 
 
Rediff Cricket
