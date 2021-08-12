News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Gutted' Broad shifts focus on Ashes

Source: PTI
August 12, 2021 14:27 IST
‘Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there.’

Stuart Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a "gutted" Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.

The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

 

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I'd been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on his Instagram account.

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was nowhere near me I knew I was in trouble.

"Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," he added

The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week.

Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

England take on India in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday.

Source: PTI
