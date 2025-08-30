UAE heat delays Asia Cup match start times

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 30, 2025 15:58 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India's first match of the tournament against the hosts United Arab Emirates is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 10. Photograph: BCCI

The start time for 18 out of the 19 matches in the upcoming Asia Cup has been pushed back by half an hour from the original schedule due to the extreme heat in the UAE, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Saturday. 

As per the revised timings, the matches will begin at 6.30pm local time (8pm IST).

The continental tournament, to be held in the T20 format this time, will run from September 9 to 28 across the two venues of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"The start time for 18 out of the 19 DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches has been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time),"

the ECB said in a statement on its website.

"The Monday, 15 September match between UAE and Oman will start at 4:00pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – the only day game of the tournament," it added in the statement. 

In the initial schedule announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) earlier this month, the matches were scheduled to start at 6 PM local time.

 

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the high-voltage India-Pakistan Group A match on September 14.

India's first match of the tournament against the hosts United Arab Emirates is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 10, and the last group stage fixture against Oman will be played in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong form Group B.

