HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Indian team to commence Asia Cup prep on Sept 5

Indian team to commence Asia Cup prep on Sept 5

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 17:39 IST

x

The players will assemble in Dubai on September 4 before a practice session on September 5

IMAGE: The players will assemble in Dubai on September 4 before a practice session on September 5. Photograph: Tilak Varma/Instagram

The 15-member Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav will assemble in Dubai on September 4 for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9.

In a departure from the usually laid out convention, players will arrive in Dubai in batches, unlike earlier when the team would first assemble in Mumbai and then depart together.

The decision was taken keeping logistics in mind and also the travelling convenience of the players.

 

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short duration flight compared to other international flights," he added.

India will take on the UAE in their tournament-opener on September 10 before facing arch rivals Pakistan at Dubai on September 14. Their third group match will be against Oman on September 19 before the Super Four stage.

Among the Asia Cup bound cricketers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are playing for North Zone against East Zone in Duleep Trophy quarterfinal which got underway on Thursday, while Kuldeep Yadav is playing for Central Zone against North East Zone.

The official replied in negative when asked whether Prasidh Krishna or Washington Sundar, who are among standbys, would travel with the main squad as net bowlers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Tilak seeks Lord Ganesh's blessings
PIX: Tilak seeks Lord Ganesh's blessings
PIX: Surya, Rohit welcome Lord Ganesh home
PIX: Surya, Rohit welcome Lord Ganesh home
Sehwag picks India's gamechangers at Asia Cup
Sehwag picks India's gamechangers at Asia Cup
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue - Watch2:38

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue -...

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi1:33

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV