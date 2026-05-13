5 Wins: How GT Took Over IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans have defied expectations to dominate IPL 2026, showcasing a remarkable turnaround powered by strategic bowling, Jason Holder's impact and Shubman Gill's leadership.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans have 16 points from 12 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Siraj and Jason Holder has been instrumental in their IPL 2026 success.

Jason Holder's inclusion in the playing XI has provided crucial balance and impact with both bat and ball for Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill's calm and effective leadership has been key to Gujarat Titans' consistent performance in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans' remarkable turnaround has positioned them as strong contenders for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans have 16 points from 12 matches, five wins on the bounce, and are sitting exactly where nobody predicted they would be -- right at the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Three weeks ago, the verdicts were brutal. Sai Sudharsan was 'too slow for T20s'. Shubman Gill 'plays for himself'. Jos Buttler is 'too old for T20s'. Rashid Khan is 'past his prime'. Mohammed Siraj would 'get smashed'. Prasidh Krishna? A 'run machine', and not in a good way.

Five consecutive wins later, this is now GT's joint-longest winning streak alongside their five-match run back in 2022. And they are almost certainly through to the playoffs with a very strong chance of finishing in the top two.

Dominant Bowling Performance

The numbers from this bowling attack are genuinely staggering. Kagiso Rabada clocking 150kph consistently. Mohammad Siraj steaming in at full throttle from over one. Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, and Prasidh Krishna completing one of the most complete attacks in recent IPL memory.

In their game against SRH, GT's bowlers reduced what is considered the strongest batting lineup in the competition to rubble. Rabada and Holder finished with three wickets apiece. Siraj got on the scoresheet. Prasidh bagged two on his return to the side. Rashid landed the final blow.

SRH were in deep trouble inside the first two overs of their Powerplay -- their best opening pair back in the dugout before anyone had settled into their seats.

Aakash Chopra put it plainly from the commentary box -- 'best bowling unit in the competition, no debate'. Virender Sehwag called the Rabada-Siraj combination 'truly unplayable' and credited Coach Ashish Nehra specifically for constructing this attack so intelligently.

But here's the stat that matters most about Rabada -- GT stuck with him when he wasn't delivering in the early matches. No wickets. No headlines. The team said nothing and backed him anyway.

He dismissed SRH openers in both matches this season. On Tuesday night, he finished with 3 wickets for 28 runs and would have had his fourth wicket but the ball hit the stumps and the bails refused to fall and Salil Arora survived. That's a world-class bowler who was given time to find his rhythm and has repaid every bit of that faith.

Siraj, meanwhile, has dismissed Travis Head in both matches against SRH this season. Twice. Same matchup, same result. That is a specific, pre-planned execution and it has worked perfectly on both occasions.

The Impact Of Jason Holder

If there's one moment where GT's season genuinely shifted, it was the inclusion of Jason Holder in the playing XI.

His numbers since coming in tell the story better than words can -- wickets in almost every game, with the bat chipping in when needed, consistently performing when it mattered most. The move to bring Holder in place of Glenn Phillips was bold.

Holder gave the bowling attack a dimension it was missing -- someone who could take the game deep with the ball in the middle overs, hold an end and contribute runs lower down the order.

Holder has delivered impact in every single outing -- with both bat and ball. His run reads like a match-winning checklist: 1/35 & 23*(10), 0/22, 2/29 & 12(10), 4/24 & 5(7), 3/12 & 7(7), 3/20 & 11*(10).

It was a bold selection call at the time, but one that has completely transformed GT's balance. Holder brought exactly what they were missing -- control in the middle overs and late-order hitting under pressure.

The result has been a complete turnaround. GT have not lost a match since his inclusion.

With the ball, Holder has been exceptional -- 13 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 10.92 and an economy of just 6.34.

What makes him even more valuable is his versatility. Whether it's the Powerplay or the death overs, Holder has given GT flexibility and control, using his variations and bounce to consistently trouble batters.

Before his arrival, GT's reliance was heavily skewed towards their top three -- Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler -- to carry the batting load. When they failed, the middle order often struggled to recover the innings.

Holder has changed that equation too. His presence at the back end has given GT depth, stability and finishing power. That's just what the numbers and results show.

Gill's Leadership

None of this happens without Shubman Gill. There's a version of this story where a captain under pressure starts pressing, starts over-thinking, starts second-guessing. Gill did none of that. He backed his bowlers. He trusted his batting line-up to do what they do.

He read conditions in Ahmedabad -- a ground GT know better than anyone and set fields and bowling changes accordingly. His leadership has been quiet, calm and devastatingly effective.

Spectators call GT's batting boring. They're not wrong that it isn't reckless. But boring and smart are different things. GT understands match situations. They use the Ahmedabad pitch with intelligence.

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios

Two weeks ago, Punjab Kings and RCB looked like confirmed top-two finishers. SRH were cruising toward a comfortable playoff berth. GT were an afterthought.

PBKS have lost four in a row. RCB have dropped three of their last five. SRH's net run rate has taken a severe hit from that last defeat and they now face CSK and RCB in their remaining games -- neither of which will be straightforward.

KKR have won four consecutive matches. CSK have won four of their last five. The entire bottom half of the table is chaos.

And sitting calmly above all of it -- 16 points are Gujarat Titans. The team nobody saw coming.