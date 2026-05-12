Sudharsan, Sundar power Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar propel Gujarat Titans to 168 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan celebrates scoring 50 runs during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial half-century, contributing 61 runs off 44 balls for Gujarat Titans.

Washington Sundar's fluent fifty, scoring 50 off 33 balls, boosted the Titans' innings.

Praful Hinge was the standout bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking two wickets for 17 runs.

Gujarat Titans struggled early, recording their lowest score of the season in the powerplay.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge celebrates dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan struck a dogged half-century, while Washington Sundar chipped in with a fluent fifty to power Gujarat Titans to 168 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Sudharsan cracked five fours and two sixes on way to a vital 61 off 44 balls that held the Titans together, while Washington's 33-ball 50,, inclusive of seven fours and a six, was instrumental in adding crucial late runs on a surface demanding application from the batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bowling Performance

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after Praful Hinge dismisses Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

While Praful Hinge (3-0-17-2) was the pick of the SRH bowlers, skipper Pat Cummins returned measly figures of 4-0-20-1.

The SRH pacers kept a tight leash on the home team batters, who struggled to get going on the two-paced surface where they had been bowled out for 100 by Mumbai Indians.

Key Partnerships for Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan reaped the rewards for his patience, capitalising on scoring opportunities while stitching together useful partnerships, including a crucial 60-run fourth-wicket stand with Washington Sundar.

It was Hinge who reaped full benefits of a tidy start with the ball for the Sunrisers with two wickets in the powerplay, as the Titans recorded their lowest score of the season reaching 34/2 after six overs.

Early Wicket Losses for Gujarat

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill (5) was lucky when Nitish Kumar Reddy could not hold on to a return catch on his follow through in the second over. But in the next, Gill flicked one off his pads towards mid-on where Heinrich Klaasen took a fine low catch in the third over.

Hinge and SRH did not have to wait for a second breakthrough when Jos Buttler (7), looking to scoop the ball after moving across the wickets, got a thick edge which was comfortably collected by Ishan Kishan behind the wickets.

Nishant Sindhu looked to counterattack after early wickets but did not make the most of an impressive start. Before the left-handed batter imperiously pulled Reddy into the stands for a six, he had struck Hinge for two impressive fours to begin with.

But Sindhu failed to get the distance when he hit one off Cummins straight to long-off, ending up with 22 off 14 balls with three fours and a six.

Sudharsan and Sundar Stabilise the Innings

The first six of the innings came well after the end of the powerplay and the pressure was palpable on the home team batters to respond, which Sudharsan and Washington did well to their credit.

Both Sudharsan and Washington did not look to force themselves on the game and rather looked to rotate the strike while putting away the bad deliveries. Sakib Hussain (2/37) accounted for both these batters at the end.

Key Stats

Sai Sudharsan’s last 6 scores

- 100

- 87

- 6

- 57

- 55

- 61 (May 12, 2026, Ahmedabad)

Most successive 500+ runs in an IPL season

6 - David Warner (2014-20)

5 - KL Rahul (2018-22)

3 - Chris Gayle (2011-13)

3 - Shikhar Dhawan (2019-21)

3 - Virat Kohli (2023-25)

3 - Sai Sudharsan (2024-26)*