The Cricket Series Aamir Khan Is Making A Film On

India and Pakistan's first-ever Test series in 1952-1953 proved that cricket could heal wounds even after the trauma of Partition.

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team in 1952. Photograph: Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points Aamir Khan plans a film on the 1952-1953 Pakistan tour to India, coinciding with Lagaan's 25th anniversary and the series' 75th anniversary.

The 1952 tour, five years after Partition, was crucial for Pakistan's Test status, largely due to support from the BCCI and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Despite recent hostilities, the tour was marked by immense goodwill and hospitality from Indian fans and players, fostering a sense of unity.

India won the series 2-1, but Pakistan, with players like Fazal Mahmood and teenage sensation Hanif Mohammad, put up a strong fight, demonstrating their cricketing prowess.

Aamir Khan's plans to make a movie on the 1952-1953 Pakistan tour to India to mark the 25th anniversary of his cricket-based movie Lagaan -- which also coincides with the 75th anniversary next year of the series -- is sure to bring the spotlight back on a series that has long been forgotten, though it is one of the most significant from a sporting, political and diplomatic perspective.

It is remarkable indeed to look back on that tour which came five years after India's Independence and the bloody and traumatic Partition which resulted in the birth of Pakistan.

IMAGE: Abdul Hafeez Kardar, left, captain of the Pakistan cricket team, President Rajendra Prasad, Lala Amarnath, captain of the Indian cricket team. Photographed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, October 16, 1952. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Genesis of a Historic Tour

And the fact that Pakistan gained membership of the Imperial Cricket Conference (now the International Cricket Council) on July 28, 1952 was largely due to the support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, particularly its president, Anthony de Mello who in 1928 had played a key role in the founding of the BCCI.

India's proposal for Pakistan's Test status came after three years of frustrating negotiations for Pakistan at the ICC and was seconded by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) who controlled English and world cricket as well.

De Mello, with tacit backing from India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, lost no time in inviting Pakistan to India for its first official Test tour.

Pakistan had performed creditably in unofficial Tests against the visiting West Indies team in 1948-1949 and then MCC (as England's touring teams back then were known), drawing against the first and stunning MCC by four wickets in the second unofficial Test in Karachi.

This bolstered their claims for Test status but only came through with the proposal of a full member of ICC, in this case India.

Even before that BCCI played a leading role. The Board of Control for Cricket for Pakistan (BCCP; now the Pakistan Cricket Board) had sent a request to gthe BCCI to be forwarded to the West Indies team management as well as the MCC to break away from their five-Test series in India, cross the border and play a couple of matches in Pakistan.

IMAGE: The first ever Test match between India And Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ICC/X

A Warm Welcome and Intense Rivalry

There was much excitement among Indian cricket fans for the Pakistan tour.

India had recorded their first-ever Test win in 1952 against MCC/England at Madras (now Chennai), the series drawn 1-1.

It had taken India 20 years for this win, though they had not played a Test between 1936 and 1946 due to World War II.

The Pakistan team was captained by Abdul Hafeez Kardar who had previously played Tests for India on the 1946 tour of England as had Amir Elahi in Australia.

Another, Gul Mohammad, would also go onto play for Pakistan after representing India. Ace swing bowler Fazal Mahmood was chosen for India's maiden tour of Australia in 1947-1948 but decided to stay on in the newly-birthed Pakistan.

He would bowl them to a sensational victory in the Oval Test of 1954 on their first tour of England with 12 for 99, the series drawn 1-1.

In addition, all of Pakistan's cricketers had extensive first-class experience playing in India's Ranji Trophy launched in 1934-1935 and the Pentangular tournament in Bombay (now Mumbai) played along religious lines which ended in 1946. It was the seventh Test playing nation, but the first with a readymade team.

With Nehru taking personal interest in the tour, the visitors were warmly welcomed wherever they played.

Only four years earlier the two nations were locked in battle over Kashmir, the first of many wars and this issue was always simmering in the background.

The Indian selectors recalled Lala Amarnath as captain after he had been replaced by Vijay Hazare following the Australia tour.

He had played his early cricket in Lahore where Kardar was born. Their rivalry going back to the 1930s added spice to the series.

IMAGE: Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy. Photograph: Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Hanif Mohammad's Impact and Enduring Goodwill

The focus was on Pakistan's teenage sensation, Hanif Mohammad, who would go onto to be known as Asia's original Little Master.

Born in Junagadh, Gujarat, he justified the hype with a century in each innings in the opening tie against North Zone at Amritsar, a sensational feat for a 17 year old.

Hanif and other Pakistanis recalled in their autobiographies how warmly they were received.

'We were met with such warmth and treated as family,' Hanif wrote. 'Everywhere we went we were treated with civility... it was a credit to Indian hospitality."

'We enjoyed the tour both on and off the field, and were simply overwhelmed by the friendliness of people at the centres,' Fazal recalled. 'They welcomed us with open hearts, especially at Nagpur... While we travelled from Ahmedabad to Bombay, cricket fans greeted us at almost every railway station.'

It was an especially emotional trip for middle-order batsman Waqar Hassan as he was able to visit his birthplace, Amritsar.

'The hospitality and the care for the visiting team was such that it seemed to us that all the enmity that existed during the partition of India and in the creation of Pakistan between the two nations had fizzled out in the air,' Hassan noted. 'Cricket seemed to have bonded us together, such was the spirit all around.'

'Before the first Test at Delhi the teams were introduced to the President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Also present there was the imposing figure of the handsome Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.'

Only Kardar struck a sour note with his extremist political and religious views.

IMAGE: IMAGE: Fazal Mahmood was unstoppable on a matting pitch. Photograph: Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The Series Outcome and Lasting Legacy

On the field the contest was intense. Though India prevailed 2-1, the Pakistanis put up a game fight.

It was only the extra international experience of the Indians and canny captaincy by Amarnath in the final series of his Test career stretching back 20 years that saw them clinch their first-ever series victory.

India took control in the first Test at Delhi, crushing their opponents by an innings and 70 runs with star all-rounder Vinoo Mankad grabbing 13 wickets.

But Pakistan fought back in the second Test at Lucknow, the venue having been shifted from Kanpur at the 11th hour due to Board politics.

It was played on a matting pitch and this played into Pakistan's star bowler Fazal's hands.

Known as the 'matting king', he grabbed 12 wickets, sending India hurtling to an innings defeat. For Pakistan opener Nazar Mohammad recorded their maiden Test century.

The Indian cricketers were cornered by the press and the fans. The team bus was attacked and stoned at Lucknow by irate students. So the third Test at Bombay assumed major importance.

Here India bounced back to win by ten wickets and take the lead in the series.

The next two at Madras (now Chennai) and Calcutta (now Kolkata) ended in draws and all of India celebrated.

When India toured Pakistan in 2004 after 15 years following the Kargil war of 1999, the Pakistan public were enthusiastic and effusive in their welcome to the tourists and the Indian media gushed over this goodwill.

'The bonhomie did not start in India-Pakistan cricket in 2004,' Chetan Chauhan commented. Indeed it did not. It started right at the beginning, in India in 1952-1953. Food for thought that given the current scenario.

Gulu Ezekiel is a senior sports journalist and author based in New Delhi.

Gulu's 20th sports book First Tour: The Indian Cricket Team's Historic Maiden Test Visits: From England 1932 To Bangladesh 2000 (Sachin Bajaj/Global Cricket School, Mumbai) is to be released shortly.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff