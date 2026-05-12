Abhishek Sharma Leads IPL 2026 MVPI

Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the IPL 2026 MVPI table, highlighting a worrying trend where batters overwhelmingly dominate the top positions and only one bowler features in the top 20.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 54.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma maintains his lead in the IPL 2026 MVPI table with 636 points, closely followed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 600.

The top 20 MVPI list is heavily dominated by batters, with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar being the only bowler, ranked 10th with an MVPI of 478.

A significant trend shows 18 out of the top 20 players have not taken a single wicket, indicating a shift towards batting-centric T20 cricket.

Even after a gap of 16 matches, the MVPI table of the 2026 IPL looks practically the same.

Batters continue to rule: Abhishek Sharma (MVPI of 636) continues to top the table, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (600) continues to follow him closely.

At the moment, Abhishek must be considered the favourite because his team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, is much more likely to make the play-offs, while Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royala is more in the danger zone.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma in action. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Batters Dominate MVPI Rankings

The top 20 MVPI list contains only one bowler: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is #10 with a MVPI of 478.

It makes you wonder: Is MVPI a valid metric? It is, but we fear that IPL is evolving into a different kind of T20 animal.

Look down the wickets column in the MVPI table: 18 out of the top 20 players haven't taken a single wicket!

The Evolving Nature of T20 Cricket

This is a worrying trend for T20 cricket, especially because most leagues probably will want to go the IPL way.

For now, let us celebrate the remarkable genius of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

He could be discovering that optimal bowling algorithm that T20 desperately needs.

The optimal batting algorithm, meanwhile is there for everyone to see and relish: Open the batting, never let your strike rate ('blitzkrieg rate'?) fall below 200, and, if possible, bat left-handed.

IMAGE: The fearless and unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Understanding PVI and Future Updates

The PVI (last column in the table) identifies players in the top 50 that offer the best value for every US dollar they receive.

MVPI rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, bowlers take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and players who participate in the most run out dismissals or take the most catches.

Top 50 Performing Players In IPL 2026 (after Match 54 ending 11.5.26)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 475 210.2 0 10.1 11 636 1860 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 440 235.3 0 - 10 600 155 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 494 157.3 0 - 11 577 3368 4 K L Rahul DC IND 468 180 0 - 11 573 2064 5 Shubman Gill GT IND 462 160.4 0 - 10 558 2498 6 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 409 186.8 0 - 11 550 1728 7 Sanju Samson CSK IND 430 169.3 0 - 11 518 2936 8 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 382 190 0 - 9 505 167 9 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 440 157.7 0 - 11 498 1442 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 34 130.8 21 7.5 11 478 1900 11 Jos Buttler GT ENG 348 152 0 - 11 470 2831 12 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 377 171.4 0 - 10 448 514 13 Virat Kohli RCB IND 379 163.4 0 - 11 446 3978 14 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 326 195.2 0 - 11 444 2093 15 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 314 155.4 0 - 11 442 2676 16 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 364 172.5 0 - 10 439 700 17 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 328 176.3 0 - 11 437 387 18 Travis Head SRH AUS 361 174.4 0 - 11 412 2871 19 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 136 158.1 14 8.9 10 404 3137 20 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 333 164 0 - 10 398 5162 21 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 377 150.8 0 - 11 397 724 22 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 286 242.4 0 - 10 395 739 23 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 39 130 19 9.2 11 388 7403 24 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 222 166.9 7 10.4 10 387 1310 25 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 190 133.8 8 7.8 11 356 3322 26 Kagiso Rabada GT SA 35 116.7 18 9.4 11 352 2580 27 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 315 157.5 0 - 11 348 4370 28 Naman Dhir MI IND 303 150 0 - 11 345 1286 29 Rashid Khan GT AFG 35 120.7 15 8.3 11 345 4408 30 Prince Yadav LSG IND 0 0 16 8.2 11 345 73 31 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 141 150 10 8.7 11 343 1416 32 Donovan Ferreira RR SA 233 177.9 1 12.5 10 329 257 33 Pathum Nissanka DC SL 288 164.6 0 - 10 326 1037 34 Tilak Varma MI IND 261 150 0 - 11 321 2106 35 Jofra Archer RR ENG 19 90.5 15 9.1 11 320 3300 36 Sunil Narine KKR WI 40 125 10 6.5 9 317 2907 37 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 2 33.3 16 9.4 11 311 326 38 Cameron Green KKR AUS 232 146.8 4 11.9 10 306 6325 39 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 251 138.7 0 - 11 303 7528 40 Washington Sundar GT IND 246 152.8 1 8.5 11 302 895 41 Jason Holder GT WI 47 138.2 10 6.7 5 302 1958 42 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 293 124.2 0 - 11 289 5262 43 Tim David RCB AUS 232 196.6 0 18 11 284 892 44 Rinku Singh KKR IND 237 145.4 0 - 10 284 3516 45 Rohit Sharma MI IND 243 177.4 0 - 6 281 4901 46 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 269 135.9 0 - 10 274 841 47 Kartik Tyagi KKR IND 11 122.2 13 9 10 270 85 48 Finn Allen KKR NZ 210 205.9 0 - 7 267 575 49 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 10 55.6 12 8.2 11 267 3164 50 Sameer Rizvi DC IND 252 147.4 0 - 11 266 302

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff