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Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! Here Are IPL 2026's Most Talked About Stars

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 12, 2026 18:15 IST

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Despite not playing in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni continues to dominate fan conversations, proving his enduring legacy and impact on Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Biggest conversations in Indian cricket still revolve around familiar names. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli leads IPL 2026 fan conversations with 44 per cent share.
  • MS Dhoni, despite retirement, holds 21 per cent of IPL fan conversations.
  • Young players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are making a mark in IPL 2026.
  • Dhoni's connection with fans remains strong due to his legacy and impact.

IPL 2026 has been all about fearless cricket where young batters have walked in with zero hesitation, taking on some of the world’s best bowlers from the very first ball.

One of the biggest stories has been the rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Rajasthan Royals. The teenager has played with the confidence of a veteran, smashing two 15-ball fifties and a stunning 36-ball century. In doing so, he became the first player in IPL history to score two hundreds in under 40 balls.

 

Then there is Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma, two youngsters who have thrilled fans with their fearless approach. Their intent and confidence have made them some of the most exciting players to watch this season.

The Enduring Popularity of Veteran Players

Virat Kohli

But even with the new generation lighting up IPL 2026, the biggest conversations in Indian cricket still revolve around familiar names.

According to figures released by broadcaster Star Sports for the period between March 28 and May 12, Virat Kohli remains the most talked-about player in the country, accounting for 44 per cent of fan conversations. He is followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni at 21 per cent, Rohit Sharma at 18 per cent, Sanju Samson at 10 per cent, and KL Rahul at 8 per cent.

Why Dhoni Still Captures the Imagination

What stands out the most is Dhoni’s presence on that list. The former India captain has not played a single match in IPL 2026, yet fans simply cannot stop talking about him.

Six years after retiring from international cricket, his connection with supporters remains as strong as ever. For many fans, Dhoni is not just a cricketer or a former captain -- he is a feeling, a memory, and a huge part of their cricket journey growing up.

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