Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup

By Rediff Cricket
October 04, 2022 13:13 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah said he is 'gutted' to miss the T20 World Cup after a back injury ruled him out of the mega-event in Australia.

'I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,' the pace bowler tweeted.

Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup because of A back injury, made a comeback during the three-match T20I series against Australia last month. He played two matches against Australia, but was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa after he complained of back pain.

The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar are likely to replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah's absence will a big blow for India, who have struggled with their death bowling in T20 cricket.

 
Rediff Cricket
