Three people who Sachin wants to thank on Guru Purnima!

July 05, 2020 19:01 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to the people who taught him and inspired him to give his best in life.

The legendary Indian cricketer in a tweet expressed his gratitude and tweeted, “Three people whom I want to thank on Guru Purnima! On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful.”

Tendulkar started with his elder brother who was the first one to take the former Indian opener to coach Ramakant Achrekar.

The 47-year-old said that his brother has always been his silent companion as he was not there for him physically but was always there for him mentally.

He then thanked his coach Achrekar. The Tendulkar-Achrekar story needs no introduction.

Finally, the legend paid tribute to his father Ramesh Tendulkar who always taught him to never lose his values.

'Guru Purnima' is a festival dedicated to teachers; it is traditionally celebrated to express gratitude to them.