Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Test: Sri Lanka strike early as England stumble at Lord's

2nd Test: Sri Lanka strike early as England stumble at Lord's

August 29, 2024 18:35 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root and Harry Brook (below) are at the crease. Photograph: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X

Sri Lanka took three wickets on the opening morning of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday to justify captain Dhananjaya de Silva's surprise choice to bowl.

England lost Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and the well-set Ben Duckett cheaply to post 97-3 at lunch on Day 1, with Joe Root (29) and Harry Brook (9) at the crease.

 

De Silva's decision to gamble on early swing under glorious sunshine seemed like a risk, even as opening bowlers Asitha Fernando and Milan Rathnayake found some movement.

And when Duckett hit three boundaries in Fernando's second over, De Silva – who opted to bat at Old Trafford last week, only to see his side fall to 6-3 – may have had second thoughts.

Harry Brook 2nd Test against Sri LankaIt was seam though that brought the first wicket when Lawrence (9) played at a wide ball from Lahiru Kumara that nipped away and caught the edge to keeper Nishan Madushka.

England's stand-in captain Pope (1) then threw his wicket away, top-edging a swipe off Fernando high into the air to give De Silva a simple catch and leave the hosts on 42-2.

Sri Lanka 2nd Test against England

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss England's Ben Duckett, off the bowling of Prabath Jayasuriya. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Duckett scored at nearly a run a ball throughout and Root clipped his first delivery for four, before the impressive Kumara beat Root's outside edge and then rapped him on the pad, with a review for lbw turned down on umpire's call.

England, who won the first Test of the three-match series by five wickets, appeared comfortable until Duckett (40) mis-hit a reverse sweep in spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's first over to Kumara at deep point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
