Rediff.com  » Cricket » Promising career cut short: Will Pucovski retires at 26

Promising career cut short: Will Pucovski retires at 26

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 17:01 IST
Will Pucovski of Australia retires

IMAGE: Will Pucovski was once seen as the future of Australian batting after a stunning start to his first-class career. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Australian batter Will Pucovski's career has come to a premature end at the age of 26 following a series of head injuries and multiple episodes of concussion.

He decided to retire after a recommendation from a panel of medical experts, 9News Melbourne reported on Thursday.

Pucovski was once seen as the future of Australian batting after a stunning start to his first-class career.

 

The former opener played only one Test in his career, against India in 2021 at Sydney. He compiled a fine 62 in his only Test before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini.

He was concussed as recently as in March 2024, and was forced to retire hurt after Riley Meredith struck him on the helmet during a Sheffield Shield match.

The blow ruled him out of the rest of the Australian summer and also forced him to opt out of a contract with Leicestershire for the English summer.

Pucovski admitted that these blows affected his mental health.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
