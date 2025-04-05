HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi reunites with Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup legends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 05, 2025 21:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with members of the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket team and said the triumph captured the imagination of countless sports lovers.

IMAGE: PM Modi met the members of the Sri Lankan World Cup-winning side. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi/X

PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The PM arrived in Colombo on Friday night for bilateral discussions and the signing of several key pacts between the two nations.

 

Later on Saturday, he met the members of the Sri Lankan World Cup-winning side that defeated the Mark Taylor-led Australian team by seven wickets in the final at Lahore.

"Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!" wrote the PM on 'X'.

The members of the triumphant side, including Kumara Dharmasena, Aravinda de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana and Marvan Atapattu presented Modi with a memento on the occasion.

"In Colombo, PM @narendramodi interacted with the members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. Here are a few glimpses from their interaction," wrote the PM's official account while posting images of the interaction.

In the final played on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Arjuna Ranatunga-led Sri Lanka chased down Australia's 241/7 for the loss of just three wickets with Aravinda scoring an unbeaten 107.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
