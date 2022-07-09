Team India to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series in August

IMAGE: The first match of the Zimbabwe series will be played on August 18, the second on August 20 and the third on August 22. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India will be touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series this August, after the conclusion of the limited-overs series against the West Indies.

Before the Asia Cup, the team will travel to Zimbabwe for a limited-overs’ series.

"Yes, Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a small ODI series. The first match will be played on August 18, the second on 20, and the third and final ODI will be played on 22," a source from the Zimbabwe Cricket Board told ANI.

India's busy schedule continues this year too, as two teams will travel at the same time, conformed a BCCI official.

"Team B will travel to Zimbabwe for the series and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the team," he said.

Currently, the team is playing the white ball series against England. After this, a Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are among the senior players rested for the ODIs.

Kohli is going through a lean patch. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper scored only 31 runs in the just-concluded fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.