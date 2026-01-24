HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
209 in 15.2 overs! India shatter Pakistan's record

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 24, 2026 01:08 IST

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 32 balls) played a pivotal role in India's seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20I. Photograph: BCCI

SCORECARD

India, riding on the crest of T20 supremacy, created history on Friday, shattering Pakistan's record for the fastest 200-plus run chase in T20Is in terms of balls remaining. 

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India thrashed New Zealand in the second T20I by chasing down 209 in 15.2 overs. 

The previous record among ICC full-member nations was held by Pakistan, who hunted down the 205-run target set by New Zealand in 16 overs.

Riding on blistering half-centuries by Suryakumar (82 not out off 37 balls) and Ishan Kishan (76 off 32), the Men in Blue also registered their joint highest successful chase in the shortest format.

Against Australia back in 2023 in Vizag, India had successfully chased down the same target.

 

India's other wins while chasing 200-plus scores came against the West Indies (208), Sri Lanka (207), New Zealand (204), and Australia (202).    

The 209-run chase against New Zealand is now India's sixth successful 200-plus run chase in T20Is. Only Australia, who have overhauled 200-plus targets seven times in T20Is, are ahead of them.

