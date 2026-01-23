HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 2nd T20I PIX: Santner, Rachin guide NZ to 208 vs India

2nd T20I PIX: Santner, Rachin guide NZ to 208 vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2026 21:22 IST

x

IMAGES from the second T20I played between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Friday

Santner

IMAGE: Skipper Mitchell Santner top-scored for New Zealand with a 27-ball 47 in the second T20I against India, in Raipur, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

SCORECARD

Kuldeep Yadav returned to form with two timely strikes in the middle overs as India limited New Zealand to 208 for 6 on a good batting surface in the second T20 International, in Raipur, on Friday.

Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and skipper Mitchell Santner (47 not out off 27) took the attack to India in different phases of the game to ensure New Zealand got past 200-run mark.

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

Expecting heavy dew, skipper Suryakumar Yadav predictably opted to bowl with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav playing instead of injured Axar Patel and rested Jasprit Bumrah.

Devon Conway (19 off 9) and Tim Seifert (24 off 13), fresh off BBL, got the Black Caps off to a flying start before falling in quick succession.

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra gave New Zealand a blistering start with a quickfire 26-ball 44. Photograph: BCCI

Conway, who has been caught in the slip cordon multiple times on the white-ball tour thus far, went on the offensive in the first over against Arshdeep Singh despite being beaten by an outswinger on the very first ball of the match.

Conway dispatched the left-arm seamer for three crisp fours and a sliced six over backward point for an 18-run over.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan takes a catch to dismiss dismiss Tim Seifert. Photograph: BCCI

Seifert smashed four boundaries off Arshdeep's following over that also went for 18 runs.

Harshit Rana was introduced in the fourth over and he struck off his second ball, dismissing Conway for the fourth time in as many innings, continuing his dominance over the left-handers in the  New Zealand line-up.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after getting rid of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra (44 off 23) came in and played some spectacular strokes before getting out on a wide ball from Kuldeep.

However, the Indian wrist spinner's first victim was the dangerous Glenn Phillips who could not connect the googly and was caught at backward point.

Mark Chapman

IMAGE: Mark Chapman plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

At 111/3 in 10 overs on a true surface, New Zealand looked on course for a total well over 200 but India were able to pull things back.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Mark Chapman. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube, the seventh bowling option introduced in the 12th over, got rid of the in-form Daryl Mitchell off a slower ball to build pressure on the opposition.

 

Santer ensued his team got 57 runs off the last five overs with a flurry of boundaries and a straight six off Hardik Pandya. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: More drama as Bangladesh explore last option
T20 WC: More drama as Bangladesh explore last option
Gill's Ranji woes continue as Saurashtra sink Punjab
Gill's Ranji woes continue as Saurashtra sink Punjab
Rohit reveals key factor behind India's title drought!
Rohit reveals key factor behind India's title drought!
'I'd pick Rishabh Pant in my team any day of the week'
'I'd pick Rishabh Pant in my team any day of the week'
Ranji Trophy: Shami, Akash Deep give Bengal upper hand
Ranji Trophy: Shami, Akash Deep give Bengal upper hand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Rani Mukerji gets emotional during a heartfelt chat with Karan Johar5:44

Rani Mukerji gets emotional during a heartfelt chat with...

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Ramban, J-K's Batote Turns Into Winter Wonderland1:22

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Ramban, J-K's Batote Turns Into...

Saiee Manjrekar looks HOT in gym outfit0:46

Saiee Manjrekar looks HOT in gym outfit

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO