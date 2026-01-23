Ranji Trophy: Shami, Akash Deep give Bengal upper hand

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up two crucial wickets for Bengal in their Group C Ranji Trophy game against Services, in Kalyani, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India internationals Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep struck vital blows to put Bengal in command vs Services in the Ranji Trophy.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could not convert start into a big score for Andhra against Vidarbha.

Uttarakhand gained a crucial first innings lead over Tripura.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose place in the Indian team has become a subject of intense debate of late, failed to capitalise on his start for hosts Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Vidarbha in Vizianagaram on Friday.

At stumps on the second day, Vidarbha were 4 for no loss in their second innings after having taken a crucial first-inning lead of 67 runs by bowling out Andhra for 228.

The reigning champions led by 71 runs at the close of play, having resumed the day on 267 for seven in their first innings.

Vidarbha had scored 295 in their first innings.

Walking into the middle with Andhra in a spot of bother at 118 for five, the young Reddy got the start he was looking for after being released from the India squad following the recent ODI series against New Zealand, but fell after reaching 35 off 48 balls.

Reddy's departure made things worse for Andhra, who was banking on the all-rounder to take them to safety, as they slid to 166 for seven with still a long way to go to match Vidarbha's total.

Among Andhra's significant contributors with the bat, Saurabh Kumar struck 62 at number eight while opener Abhisehk reddy made 73.

Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare and Parth Rekhade picked up two wickets each for Vidarbha.

Earlier in the day, pacer Kalidindi Raju finished with impressive figures of 5/62 to help Andhra keep Vidarbha's first-innings total within 300 after middle-order batter Yash Rathod had made fine 115 off 191 balls.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 295 all out and 4/0 (Yash Rathod 115; Kalidindi Raju 5/62) and 4/0 in 2 overs vs Andhra 228 all out in 65.3 overs (Abshek Reddy 73, Saurabh Kumar 62).

Tamil Nadu 286 all out and 26/1 vs Odisha 148 all out (Anil Paida 56; Sonu Yadav 5/30).

Jharkhand 561/6 declared (Sharandeep Singh 139, Kumar Kushagra 102) vs Uttar Pradesh 32/3 (Jatin Pandey 2/14).

Nagaland 206 and 141 all out (Mahesh Pithiya 3/53, Atit Sheth 3/31) lost to Baroda 353 all out (Shivalik Sharma 80; Imliwati Lemtur 4/100) by an innings and 6 runs.

Shami, Akash Deep put Bengal in command

Veteran Bengal left-hander Sudip Chatterjee scored his first-ever double hundred in his 14th year in first-class cricket before a pace attack comprising Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep blew away Services on the second day of their Group C match in Kalyani.

Batting on 140 overnight, Chatterjee completed his maiden double ton -- 209 -- off 318 deliveries in his 85th first-class appearance with Bengal posting a healthy 519 in their first essay.

On the second day, it was his stand of 147 for the sixth wicket with Shakir Habib Gandhi (91 not out) that took Bengal past the 500-run mark.

An already deflated Services then lost wickets at regular intervals as Shami (2/27 in 11 overs) and Akash (3/31 in 7 overs) in the company of young seamer Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (3/29) reduced Services to 126 for 8 when stumps were drawn.

With 393 runs ahead and two wickets to get, Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla would certainly instruct skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran to enforce follow-on and go for seven points.

If Bengal get six or seven points against Services, they would be all but assured of a place in the knockouts even with one more match against Haryana yet to be played.

Chatterjee found an able ally in Gandhi as the duo scored runs with ease. Chatterjee's innings ended when he was caught by Vineet Dhankar off left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma.

His innings had 18 fours and a six but once he was dismissed, Gandhi was left stranded nine short of a well deserved hundred, with the tail folding up quickly.

When Services batted, Shami cleaned up left-handed Gaurav Kocchar and former Delhi keeper-batter Mohit Ahlawat, both of whom couldn't comprehend the movement off the surface.

While Suraj accounted for the other middle-order batters, Akash Deep hurried the batsmen with away going deliveries as Gandhi behind stumps and Anushtup Majumdar at slips held on to the catches. The third victim was bowled when the delivery came in.



Suchith, Rawat give Uttarakhand lead

Jagadeesha Suchith (84 not out) and keeper Saurabh Rawat (80 not out) added 171 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket to give Uttarakhand a crucial first innings lead over Tripura in another Group C game in Agartala.

Replying to Tripura's first innings score of 266, Uttarakhand were reduced to 128 for 6 at one stage, largely due to incisive bowling from medium pacer Manishankar Murasingh (3/47), but Suchuth and Saurabh showed composure while batting for almost 47 overs.



Yuvraj, Ankit give Haryana upper hand

Yuvraj Singh (70 not out) and skipper Ankit Kumar (50) scored half-centuries as Haryana reached 164 for 3 against Assam at the end of second day's play in another group C match in Fulung.

Earlier, Assam's first innings ended at 247 after having started the day at 187 for 6. For Haryana, India international Anshul Kamboj took 4 for 45 while Aman Kumar scalped 3 wickets.



Gujarat stare at innings defeat

All-rounder Zubair Ali struck seven sixes in his 101-ball-104 as Railways put up a steady first innings score of 424, taking a huge 249-run first innings lead against Gujarat on the second day of their group C game in Nadiad.

Earlier, Gujarat were bowled out for 175 in their first innings. At stumps, the hosts were 20 for no loss, still needing 229 runs to avoid innings defeat.



Brief scores:

Bengal 519 all out (Sudip Chatterjee 209, Shakir Habib Gandhi 91) vs Services 126/8 (Mohd Shami 2/27, Akash Deep 3/31).

Tripura 266 all out vs Uttarakhand 299/6 (J Suchith 84 batting, S Rawat 80 not out, MB Murasingh 3/47).



Assam 247 not out (Anshul Kamboj 4/55) vs Haryana 164/3 (Yuvraj Singh 70 not out, Ankit Kumar 50).



Gujarat 175 all out and 20/0 vs Railways 424 all out (Zubair Ali 104).