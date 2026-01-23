India thump New Zealand after Surya, Kishan blitz

In India's 100th T20I at home, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan struck explosive fifties as India chased down 209 with ease to beat New Zealand in Raipur, taking a 2-0 lead in the T20I series ahead of the World Cup.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls in the 2nd T20I in Raipur on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav regained form ahead of the team's title defence at next month's World Cup as he and Ishan Kishan smashed rapid fifties to secure their seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International in Raipur on Friday.

Suryakumar hammered an unbeaten 82 after Kishan's blistering 76 as India chased down a target of 209 with 28 balls to spare for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

IMAGE: Skipper Mitchell Santner hit an unbeaten 47 off 27 balls to lift New Zealand past 200. Photograph: BCCI

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a commanding 208-6 with captain Mitchell Santner top-scoring for them with an unbeaten 47.

India rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and did not risk spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, who suffered a thumb injury in the first match, ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand began briskly against India's depleted attack before openers Devon Conway (19) and Tim Seifert (24) fell in successive overs.

Rachin Ravindra (44) smashed four sixes and two fours in his 26-ball blitz before falling to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who also got rid of the dangerous Glenn Phillips (19).

Santner and Zak Foulkes, who made 15 not out, took New Zealand past the 200-mark.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan smashed a 32-ball 76 to lead India's charge. Photograph: BCCI

India wobbled in their chase losing Sanju Samson in the first over while fellow opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a first-ball duck in the next.

Kishan counter-attacked in a spectacular manner hitting four sixes and 11 fours in his 32-ball knock.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar's first fifty in 24 T20 Internationals was not a chanceless knock, though, and the India captain was dropped three times including once by his New Zealand counterpart Santner.

Shivam Dube made 36 not out off 18 balls in a dominant batting display by the hosts.

The teams now move to Guwahati for the third match on Sunday.