How Ishan Kishan came out of wilderness and stunned NZ

IMAGE: Walking in at 6/2, Ishan Kishan delivered a brutal counterattacking knock to tilt the game in favour of India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan returned to international cricket after a two-year hiatus and delivered a statement knock against New Zealand.

Kishan smashed 76 off 32 balls in his second international game since comeback.

Kishan says playing domestic cricket helped him regain confidence.

His plan in the second T20I was making maximum use of the Powerplay.



During his two years of international wilderness, Ishan Kishan did some necessary soul-searching and asked himself one question: "Can I again wear that India jersey and perform?"

The answer was an emphatic yes and the result was a destructive 76 off 32 balls in his second international game since comeback, making a target of 209 set by New Zealand in the second T20I seem like a walk in the park.

After deservingly getting the player-of-the-match award, Kishan was asked what did he tell himself when he was dropped from the Indian team, and he said: "I asked myself one question (his comeback) - can I do it again or not? And I had a very clear answer."

Kishan was a perfect example of going back to the domestic grind and starting with a bottom-up approach by playing tournaments like Buchi Babu Trophy and DY Patil before leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali National T20 title with a 500-plus run season.

"I was just looking to score runs (in domestic cricket). Sometimes it's important to do it for yourself, to answer your own questions about how you're batting and whether you're capable of playing for India. That's why it was important for me to play domestic cricket and get runs.

"The good part was that we won the trophy as well, and I carried that confidence here. So it was a pretty good day for me," the 'Pocket Dynamo' from Patna said.

For Kishan, it was the mindset that mattered more than anything else and that is why he was able to dominate even when India were down at 6 for 2 having lost Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

"I was focusing more on what I had to do today and being in a very good headspace for this game. Sometimes you understand that you're batting well. I just needed to get runs somewhere to answer my questions. Even if I got out, I just wanted to play good cricket, that was it."

Even though he batted at a strike-rate of close to 240, Kishan said that he avoided risky shots.

"We were looking not to take risks, not to go cross-batted, but I was still looking to score as many runs as possible in the Powerplay. At the end of the day, when you're chasing a 200-plus total, you have to get good runs in the Powerplay."