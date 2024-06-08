News
Harbhajan picks 'game changer' for India in T20 WC

Harbhajan picks 'game changer' for India in T20 WC

Source: PTI
June 08, 2024 22:38 IST
IMAGE: India romped to victory in their opening game against Ireland. Photograph: BCCI / X

 

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Lakshmipathy Balaji highlighted young talents Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as key players to watch in the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.

Despite Yadav's lack of runs against Ireland, Harbhajan believes his ability to score quickly in limited overs makes him a potential "game-changer" for India throughout the tournament.  "He can come in at any position and play for the team," Harbhajan remarked.

Balaji echoed the focus on young talent, pinpointing Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting as a potential weapon against the opposition. He also commended Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable form after recovering from injury, calling him a "next-level bowler" and a crucial player for India.

 

This comes as India prepares to face Pakistan on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, following their dominant win over Ireland. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their Super Over defeat against the USA.

COMMENT
