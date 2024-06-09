'Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India'

'I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Last edition's finalists Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a horrible note, losing to the United States in the Super Over, and will take on India on a pitch at the Nassau County stadium that remains challenging to bat on. Photograph: PCB/X

Coming off an embarrassing loss to co-hosts USA, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten said Babar Azam's side won't require any extra motivation while facing arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

“It's a big game -- India (versus) Pakistan; there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game,” Kirsten told the media in New York on the eve of the match.

“We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward; that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves,” Pakistan's limited-overs coach added.

While India are based in New York and have played two matches including one warm-up game against Bangladesh, Pakistan will be playing here for the first time in this tournament.

Kirsten refused to see it as an advantage to India.

“We were going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets and how we can put pressure on the opposition,” he said.

“I'm not sure because I can't predict what's going to happen. I don't know whether it'll be an advantage,” he added.

Kirsten, who was India's coach back in the 2011 World Cup when the two teams clashed in the semi-finals in Mohali, said the contest on Sunday has a different feeling.

“I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan,” he said.

The South African, however, felt he could not offer any additional information because he has seen Indian players closely during his stint with Gujarat Titans as their mentor in the IPL.

“These players have seen enough of each other and how they play. In the end, we want to make sure that we get our game right looking at the conditions and what is required on the conditions because I think that's going to be a big play.”

Kirsten said Pakistan will need a team effort to challenge India.

“It's never nice, not winning games for any player. They (Pakistan players) are trying their best. The important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team.

“Yes, we need individuals to make good performances. But playing games like this, (what is needed) is a real team effort. It's a big game.

“(What happened) two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone, so we move on,” he added.

While admitting that pace bowling is Pakistan's strength heading into a game to be played on a pitch where run-making has remained a challenge, Kirsten said he wants all bases covered.

“It certainly is a strength of ours. We like to look at the balance of our team; it's important that you cover all the bases. We want to make sure we've got spin options, good seam options and a deep batting line-up.”